Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $853,578.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 79.1% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $853,578.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00808090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102647 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

