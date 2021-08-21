Pallapay Price Down 1.5% This Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $480,308.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00131840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00150873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,105.16 or 1.00058189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00916732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06653620 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

