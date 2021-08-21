$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Safehold posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,118. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78. Safehold has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $925,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 and have sold 57,270 shares worth $5,157,122. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

