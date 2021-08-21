Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $84.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $330.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.05 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $351.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $34.94. 141,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

