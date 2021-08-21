Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 2,344,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,947. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.