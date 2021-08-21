Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.92. 1,052,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

