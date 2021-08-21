Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $62.69. 52,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,001. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

