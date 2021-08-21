WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 9,444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 54.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $562,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $217.95. 478,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.01.

