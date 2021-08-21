DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $244.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

