Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. 212,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

