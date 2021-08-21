Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.