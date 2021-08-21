$155.64 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce sales of $155.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.69 million and the highest is $158.58 million. trivago reported sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

TRVG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 482,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $916.02 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

