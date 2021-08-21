Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.