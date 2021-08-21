AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report sales of $8.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,301. The firm has a market cap of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

