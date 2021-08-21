1776 Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,038,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 2,041,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,040. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.