1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 275 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $125,880,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. 3,143,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

