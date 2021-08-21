FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Decreased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 103,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.83. The stock had a trading volume of 459,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,388. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

