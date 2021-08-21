KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post $38.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $41.41 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. 296,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $19,900,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

