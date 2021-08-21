DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $4.12

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00008396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $107.44 million and $107,922.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00131918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.86 or 0.99985805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.12 or 0.00913867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.17 or 0.06654659 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

