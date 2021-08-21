iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.22 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00009231 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $362.42 million and approximately $34.22 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00811206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

