Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,693 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

SBUX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

