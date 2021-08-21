Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 713,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,940. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

