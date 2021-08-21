WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 9,255 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 25,728,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

