WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 105,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,415. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $51.24.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.