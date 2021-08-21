WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,464 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 662,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,870. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38.

