Fluent Financial LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,962,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.16. 1,136,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

