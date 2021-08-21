Plasma Finance Market Capitalization Tops $10.55 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $537,274.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00150862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.43 or 1.00001936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.54 or 0.00912578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06603690 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

