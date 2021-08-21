$88.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post sales of $88.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.96 million and the lowest is $87.80 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $354.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.46 million to $361.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $400.80 million, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $409.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,479. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

