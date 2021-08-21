WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,144 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SLR Investment worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 51,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,641. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $795.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

