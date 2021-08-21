3,975 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $167.46. 1,025,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

