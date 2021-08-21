Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce $40.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $139.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $156.33 million, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,451. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $617.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

