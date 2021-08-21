WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 55.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,557,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.77. 70,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,134. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $141.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95.

