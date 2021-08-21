CloakCoin Price Tops $1.31 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $102,278.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 56.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00028571 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,687,118 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

