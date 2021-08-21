YGGDRASH (YEED) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $14,201.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00812709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00101980 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

