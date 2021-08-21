Bridgeworth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,820 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,081,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

