Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

