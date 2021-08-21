Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $332.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

