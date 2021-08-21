CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 3,992,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,896. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

