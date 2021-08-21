Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.78-6.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.88. 1,322,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.50. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $317.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.83.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

