DeDora Capital Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,666. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

