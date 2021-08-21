1,700 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 252,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 247,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

