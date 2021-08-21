$0.63 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,310 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $9,078,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 343,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,708. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

