BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,510,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

