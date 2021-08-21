$31.44 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $31.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.57 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $132.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CLPR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

