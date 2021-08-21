Hathor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.08 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $169.58 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

