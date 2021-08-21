Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $993,898.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.50 or 0.00362992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

