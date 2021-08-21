360 Financial Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 421,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

