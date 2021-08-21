Fluent Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.85. 974,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,315. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

