Fluent Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $23.63. 12,708,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,733,191. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

