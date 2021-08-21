Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 249,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.